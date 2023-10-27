GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman won $2 million while stopping to get a cup of coffee at a convenience store in Greenville.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the woman bought a $20 scratch-off at the Express store on White Horse Road.

“I just had a feeling,

She scratched the card sitting in her car in the store’s parking lot and couldn’t believe what she was seeing. “I was speechless,” she said.

The winner isn’t changing her life much.

“I’m still working,” she said. “Just saving more,” she said.