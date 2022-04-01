ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- There’s a new fire chief in town. The Anderson Fire Department will welcome their 13th chief, Charlie King, next week.

Fighting fires is a family tradition for King. “I started fighting fires when I was 15 years old,” King said.

With his new role as fire chief in Anderson, he joins the ranks of his father and grandfather.

“Both my dad and my grandfather were volunteers and took us to the station, took us to calls and really gained a love for the fire service,” King said.

He said it’s an honor of a lifetime to take over as chief and he plans to make some changes.

“The city is experiencing the fastest growth that it has ever seen in the city’s history and the fire department has to be prepared to keep up with that growth,” King said.

He said his first goal is to focus on retaining firefighters and recruiting ones who live within city limits.

According to King, there are several ways he’s going to do that.

“Pay compensation is one of them, probably the largest. To them and their families for the time they put in there,” King said.

Along with higher pay, he said making sure his firefighters have the right tools at their disposal.

King said, “That we’re providing facilities that are adequate to be living in for a third of their life, that they have trucks to respond to calls in and depend on and again that we’re providing training and growth opportunities for them individually.”

King is replacing Randy Bratcher, who served as fire chief in Anderson for over 30 years.