ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman had just gotten off work when her daughter called her to check her winning Powerball ticket.

Her daughter told her that someone at the V Go Mart on East River Street in Anderson where she buys tickets won $200,000.

The woman joked, “Yeah, me.”

She wasn’t laughing when she called her daughter back to say, “It is me.”

“I was screaming,” the mom said.

The winning numbers in the drawing on Saturday, Jan. 21 were 5, 14, 19, 46, 64 and the Powerball 22.

“I almost didn’t go to the store that day,” the winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. She changed her mind and stopped in for a soda. She says something told her to get a Powerball ticket too.

She is looking forward to buying a house.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number to win $50,000 playing Powerball are 1 in 913,129.

The odds of a 4X multiplier being selected are 1 in 14 when the jackpot is more than $150 million.