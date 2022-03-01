UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Areas of Union County are considered to be a “broadband desert,” according to Taylor Atkinson, the Executive Director of the Union County Library System.

“There are folks who don’t have internet access in their homes,” explained Atkinson. “It’s not simply because they can’t afford it or don’t want it. They literally can not have broadband because the fiber optic cables don’t run out to these rural areas of the community.”

Last week, an iCarolina Lab opened at the Union County Carnegie Library. It is equipped with Apple desktops, laptops and iPads. It is part of a $6 million program, created by Gov. Henry McMaster, to connect rural areas with Internet service.

“I am pleased that these labs are coming online at a time when basic access to broadband internet plays an essential role increasing opportunities for our rural students and communities. With more labs in the network opening in the coming months, we’re placing resources in the hands of our communities and people, allowing them to participate in our state’s growing economy.” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster

The lab is open to anyone living in Union County as well as University of South Carolina Union students.

“We’re really grateful to Governor McMaster for his funding and recognizing that there’s a need for broadband and technology in these rural communities,” said Akinson.

“Being a Union native, this wasn’t something that Union County had when I was growing up,” added John Michael Greer, the iCarolina Lab Coordinator at USC Union.

Classes will be offered to teach people how to use the computers and different programs they are equipped with. Atkinson said she hopes this lab will have a lasting impact on the county.

“We like to think of ourselves as a cornerstone or hub within the community,” explained Atkinson. “We have folks coming in and out all day. People need to go on the computer. They’re applying for jobs, or they’re printing out pay stubs or other documents.”

The lab in Union County is located at 300 East South Street. It is open Monday through Saturday.

The Governor’s Office tells 7News iCarolina Labs will also open at Benedict College, in Columbia’s Bull Street District and at five USC Palmetto College campuses.