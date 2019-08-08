Ice cream and kids’ games featured at Spartanburg back to school bash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Hub City Kids and the Farmers’ Table are working together to throw a back-to-school bash for kids in Spartanburg.

The event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at 149 S. Daniel Morgan Ave.

Local vendors and businesses will be on site to showcase kids’ programs, workshops, hands-on activities, hobbies, and sports.

Organizers said there will be an ice cream churning contest, high chair decorating, giveaways, face painting, balloons, The Farmer’s TableFood Truck, musical entertainment and more.

All activities are free and available nearly year round throughout Spartanburg for you to enjoy throughout the school season as well.

Organizers said they will be joined by around 20 local businesses and nonprofits including:

-Spartanburg Parks

–Croft State Park

-East Main Arts

-Spartanburg Martial Arts

-Katie the Disney Concierge

–Spartanburg Science Center

-YMCA

-AVK Dance Studio

-Spartanburg Public Libraries

-Playthings Aplenty

-Three-Chord Music Therapy

-MAD Music

-Spartanburg County 4-H

-Generation Kid Strong

-AR Workshop

-3D Centre of the Arts

-Hearts of Clay

-Thornwell

-Arts in Motion

Click here for more information.