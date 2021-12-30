Ice on Main in Greenville continues closure

Ice on Main
Credit: City of Greenville.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Ice on Main in Greenville will continue its closure due to unseasonable weather conditions and expected forecast.

We previously reported Ice on Main being closed Tuesday, Dec. 28, as a result of unseasonable weather conditions.

This is the third day Ice on Main is closed.

Officials said staff will continue to evaluate the conditions of the ice and will communicate should conditions require additional closures. All those who pre-purchased tickets for Thursday’s skate sessions will receive an automatic refund.

