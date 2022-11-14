GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Ice on Main opened for the holiday season Monday in downtown Greenville.

This is the eleventh consecutive year the ice skating rink has returned for the Christmas season.

Officials said over 75,000 visitors have skated on the rink since it opened in 2011.

“We were lucky to have winter weather today to get the ice ready,” Downtown Greenville Project Manager Cameron Campbell said. “It really is kicking off the holiday spirit in Greenville as well as our holiday décor is being installed this week as well. So by the end of the week, it really will be the holiday season in Greenville.”

The rink is located in Village Green near City Hall. The ice rink will be open until Jan. 16.

