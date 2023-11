GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Ice on Main will open Wednesday in Greenville.

The ice rink is located on Village Green in front of the Courtyard Marriott in downtown Greenville.

It will be open Monday-Thursday 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets for adults are $10. Tickets for children are $8. Children 2-years-old or younger can skate for free.

Tickets ensure a one hour skate session for that specific hour.

