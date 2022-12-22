GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – When cold weather sweeps through, most people are able to grab a blanket or turn up the heat in their home.

However, some don’t have that option.

If you see something, say something.

That’s the message the City of Greenville wants everyone to keep in mind before the cold front hits the Upstate.

Mayor Knox White said it’s some of the lowest temperatures the Upstate has seen since the 1980’s.

“Everyone needs to realize this is a true weather emergency,” Knox said.

He said during that time, tragedy struck.

“We had two older residents die during a cold spell in 1983 and they only lived a block from each other,” Knox said.

It’s something Knox said could’ve been prevented, “It was really a case where everyone else thought everyone else was checking in on them.”

Since then, the city has done more to make sure that never happens again.

Now that the extreme cold weather is coming back, the city is partnering with United Housing Connections.

“We’ve been handing out, in preparation to this weather, hand warmers and gloves and scarves and hats and warm weather gear,” CEO of United Housing Connections, Lorain Crowl said.

The city said the groups most prone to these cold weather dangers are elderly people and those experiencing homelessness.

They’re also asking people to participate in the Community Care Program, if you see someone struggling for warmth, tell someone.

“We can assist in that including transportation to the shelters. So, if folks will send an email with the description of the person and the location to outreach@uhc.org our outreach team will pick that up and we’ll send a group out to just see if we can assist,” Crowl said.

To register for the Community Care Program, click here.