Ike’s Korner Grille sues SC governor over mask order

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County restaurant is suing the state of South Carolina and Governor Henry McMaster over an executive order requiring masks in restaurants.

Ike’s Korner Grille and owner Neil Rodgers filed the suit Monday alleging that the executive order requiring masks in restaurants and emergency declarations as a result of the coronavirus pandemic are a violation of state law and the South Carolina constitution.

The lawsuit also seeks a temporary injunction to stop enforcement of the executive order by the state.

Governor McMaster’s executive order states that all employees and customers must wear a mask while inside a restaurant, unless they are actively eating.

Ike’s, a family-owned restaurant at the corner of Boundary Drive and Archer Street, was cited by SLED in late August for not complying with the governor’s executive order.

The penalty for violating the executive order is a fine of no more than $100 or 30 days in jail.

We previously reported that the restaurant has become known for not enforcing customers or employees to wear masks.

Rodgers had posted a sign on the restaurant’s front door that says his employees wouldn’t be wearing masks due to religious beliefs.