Ike’s Korner Grille sues SC governor over mask order

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Ike's Korner Grill

(FILE)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County restaurant is suing the state of South Carolina and Governor Henry McMaster over an executive order requiring masks in restaurants.

Ike’s Korner Grille and owner Neil Rodgers filed the suit Monday alleging that the executive order requiring masks in restaurants and emergency declarations as a result of the coronavirus pandemic are a violation of state law and the South Carolina constitution.

The lawsuit also seeks a temporary injunction to stop enforcement of the executive order by the state.

Governor McMaster’s executive order states that all employees and customers must wear a mask while inside a restaurant, unless they are actively eating.

Ike’s, a family-owned restaurant at the corner of Boundary Drive and Archer Street, was cited by SLED in late August for not complying with the governor’s executive order.

The penalty for violating the executive order is a fine of no more than $100 or 30 days in jail.

We previously reported that the restaurant has become known for not enforcing customers or employees to wear masks.

Rodgers had posted a sign on the restaurant’s front door that says his employees wouldn’t be wearing masks due to religious beliefs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories