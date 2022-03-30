Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 6th annual iMAGINE Upstate STEAM Festival will return Saturday to downtown Greenville.

The free festival will feature interactive exhibits and shows emphasizing Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) and offer pre-K through 12th-grade students the opportunity to engage in hands-on learning experiences facilitated by local corporations, schools and nonprofit organizations.





The lead sponsor is Fluor.

Some participating organizations came out to preview their booths Wednesday morning.

Dodge Industrial, Kyocera AVX Components and the Children’s Museum of the Upstate showed experiments and games they will have at their booths in downtown Greenville at the intersection of Court and South Main Streets along main to the intersection of River and Augusta Streets.

