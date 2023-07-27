SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Some Upstate doctors say now is the time to get your child’s sleep routine ready for the new school year.

Doctors said sleep needs vary by age. However, Pre-K and Kindergarten students typically need about 10 to 13 hours of sleep per day.

When it comes to elementary and middle school students, doctors recommend nine to 12 hours of sleep per night.

Experts from Prisma Health said older students, like high schoolers, need eight to 10 hours per night.

“If your child is irritable, if your child is moody, if your child has meltdowns, those would be indicators that they probably aren’t getting enough sleep and you should lengthen that time of sleep and go to bed earlier,” Dr. James Hungerford with Prisma Health said. “I recommend making adjustments 30 minutes at a time.”

Doctors also said light from electronics hurt sleep and students should shut them off about two hours before bed.