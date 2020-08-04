Improved broadband means enhanced healthcare and law enforcement accountability

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- The coronavirus pandemic has revealed several limitations here in the state including access to broadband.

South Carolina education isn’t the only area suffering from lack of broadband internet access.

The healthcare and law enforcement fields are also feeling the strain of not being connected.

Health care workers need reliable internet service to connect with patients.

“Both syncronously like video chats like we’re doing or asynchronously through things like patient monitoring,” explained Dr. Kathryn King, with the Center for Telehealth at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Not having that connection could leave many residents without primary health care.

“We made this investment into telehealth to increase access to care, increase efficiency in our health care system and to combat health care disparities. We don’t want to see an exasperation of those disparities where our citizens, who didn’t have access to physical health don’t have access to telehealth care.”

The state’s criminal justice system also depends on broadband using internet based programs to transmit data.

14th circuit solicitor Duffie Stone said, “Every year we are going to be gathering more and more digital evidence that’s going to be a bigger part of our prosecutions.

Strong connectivity can also increase law enforcement accountability.

For example, in an officer involved shooting, broadband can decrease the time from body camera to the prosecutor’s desk.

Stone added, “The officers have to have to the body camera and that info has to get to the prosecutor immediately. And I’m the one that the people the community is looking to to answer what happened, and was it justified.”

More than 300,000 SC households don’t have access to broadband internet, either because of accessibility or affordability.

The state is trying to address immediate needs for broadband which is connecting the close to 200,000 students without internet access.

However, long term it could take the state at least 5 years to offer broadband everywhere in the state.