GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – If you drive through Greenville, you know the amount of traffic on Wade Hampton Boulevard. There’s a project underway to make that road safer for everyone in the area.

The 7-lane highway separates neighborhoods. City officials said it’s been years in the making, but the area is about to get a transformation.

“The neighbors really got together, along with the city, and said: what do we want to make Wade Hampton look like? How do we want to transform it so it better serves the city, better serves the neighborhoods,” said John DeWorken.

Wade Hampton Boulevard currently has no bike lanes, the sidewalks are in poor condition and speeding is a regular thing.

“I’m within feet of people going 65 miles an hour in a 45-mile-an-hour zone,” said DeWorken.

City Councilmen, John DeWorken, said they are trying to slow down the speeders and better serve the neighborhoods.

“What we’re trying to do with Wade Hampton Boulevard is transform it from an industrial corridor, like it is today, to more of a neighborhood boulevard,” he said.

It’s all in an effort to make the corridor safer.

“What we’re trying to do is increase pedestrian safety, cyclist safety, and vehicular traffic in a way that will calm the traffic,” said Paul Dow.

Greenville City Engineer, Paul Dow, said there are three options for what they call the “Superstreet.”

“If you’re a cyclist, take a look at each option, take a look at where it shows bicycle traffic. Some are shown in the middle, some are shown on the edges, and some are shown with landscaped buffered outside of the cyclists. If you’re a pedestrian, same thing,” he said.

The plan also impacts drivers.

“Part of the proposal is, do you want to keep it to 7 wide lanes, or do you want to take it to 4 lanes, with dedicated turning lanes, so you’d have 6 lanes where you’re going to turn,” said DeWorken.

Some of the city’s proposals are:

Creating a roundabout at North Church Street and Wade Hampton Boulevard

Realigning White Oak Road and Bradley Boulevard

Improving intersections and access management

Creating a shared-use path with a landscaped buffer from travel lanes

Evaluating creating a “gateway” approach near the project’s east end at Bob Jones University

They said these options would create a safer separation between cars and pedestrians.

“I never want to call a road in my own district, in my own city, ugly. So, I won’t but we can do a lot better than what we have here today,” said the city councilman.

The city’s plans are not finalized yet. First, they want to hear from you. There will be a public meeting Tuesday, June 20, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at White Oak Baptist Church.

Through their partnership with SCDOT, the city is spending one million on the project, the DOT is helping and the city is requesting extra funding from the state.

For more on the project, click here.