GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville announced that the first-ever jazz festival is coming to downtown Greenville in June.

Officials with the city said that the Greenville Jazz Fest will take place on Main Street on June 3, from 4-10 p.m.

The festival will take place on Main Street, from Board Street to Falls Park Drive. Two stages will be located along Main Street, as well as food trucks and drink locations.

The event will include some Grammy-Award winning Rebirth Brass Band and Jonathan Scales Fourchestra. Additional performances from local jazz groups will include The Tish Oney Jazz Orchestra featuring Greenville Jazz Collective Big Band, Iliana Rose Cuban Jazz Band, and The Wheel All-Stars.

According to City Officials, the city plans to extend the Greenville Jazz Fest to a two-day festival in 2024 with an increased number of performances, an expanded footprint across Greenville’s music venues, and additional on-site activities and educational opportunities.

One of the goals of the festival is to partner with local music venues to host jazz performances all weekend long. Guests can also enjoy shows at Horizon Records, Chicora Alley, Blues Boulevard, and Rainer’s Café and Bar.

The City is partnering with The Greenville Jazz Collective to host JazzEd Sessions leading up to the festival at the Juanita Butler, Nicholtown, and West Greenville Community Centers. Children are invited to come and learn more about the rich history of jazz and the instruments used.

The City will partner with the Greenville County Schools to showcase performances by The All-County Jazz Ensemble, a musical group comprised of 20 students from five separate (GCS) schools, as well as the Fine Arts Center Jazz All-Stars.

The festival is accepting applications for food truck vendors and will be looking for at least 50 volunteers. More information can be found at greenvillejazz.com.