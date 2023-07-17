SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested in Spartanburg Sunday following several incidents of shoplifting and indecent exposure.

Officers responded to Health In Hand in Downtown Spartanburg following reports of indecent exposure. According to store employees, a man wearing black pants and a gray shirt with “Charleston” in red lettering across the front took a can of soda, opened it and began to drink it before paying.

The employees stated the man attempted to use three separate cards to pay for the drink but all were declined. He then reportedly began to make sexually explicit comments toward them before exposing his genitals.

According to reports, the employees ran out of the store and were followed by the suspect before he returned to the business and took five more cans of soda and left without paying.

The responding officer sought warrants for indecent exposure, defrauding a restaurant and shoplifting. He then sent the information out to dispatch and learned the same suspect reportedly shoplifted from another store in the area.

An employee with Spill The Beans called the police asking for a man to be trespassed from the business after he grabbed three drinks from their cooler and began drinking one before paying.

The employee stated he sat down at a table with the drinks and became aggressive when asked to pay. They said he then left the store, leaving two drinks behind, but without paying for the one he already drank.

The responding officer at Spill The Beans was able to get out with the suspect and identified him as Dante Bryant Ludy.

Ludy reportedly admitted to the officer that he was in Spill The Beans and a warrant was sought for defrauding a restaurant.

Just after 8 p.m., an officer performing bike patrol in Barnett Park recognized Ludy from the Health In Hand investigation. He arrested Ludy under the charges of larceny and indecent exposure.

During the arrest, the officer found a scorched glass pipe and steel wool in Ludy’s pocket. When asked what it was for, Ludy reportedly stated to smoke crack and that he smokes crack.

Ludy was taken into custody and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia in addition to the warrants issued earlier in the day.