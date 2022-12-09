GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – There will be an increase in law enforcement at one Upstate high school after a threat was made Friday.

The principal of Hillcrest High School said “a student made some concerning and potentially threatening comments to another student.”

Principal Patrick Harrett said there was no direct threat but the school takes all concerning language and potential threats seriously and immediately notified law enforcement and began an investigation.

Due to the threat, additional law enforcement and district personnel will be at the school.