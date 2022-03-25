(WSPA) – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Saturday.

McDowell County Emergency Management said west winds are expected to reach up to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the mountains of northeast Georgia, Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina.

The advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to MCEM. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured outdoor items, tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may occur.

NWS said in addition to the wind advisory, the low relative humidity levels could give a rise to increased fire danger.