SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Dorman Freshman Campus will have an increased law enforcement presence over the next two days following the discovery of two written threats.

Spartanburg County School District 6 officials tell 7NEWS that students reported a threat written on two restroom walls.

The threats were written in pencil and made a threat for “Friday, April 28th.”

Officials say that even though the 28th is a Thursday, the school will have an increased police presence through the rest of the school week.

District 6 said they plan to prosecute the person or persons responsible for the threat.