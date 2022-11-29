SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – You can expect to see more officers out on the road in Spartanburg as part of an effort to improve traffic safety during the holiday season.

The week of November 28, more officers will be monitoring the roads for dangerous drivers within the city limits.

Officers will be looking for drivers who are speeding, not paying attention, and/or impaired.

Police said this safety operation is to keep drivers and passengers safe during the holidays.

Spartanburg PD is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

They want to remind drivers of the dangers of drinking and driving.

The NHTSA said well over 11,000 people were killed in drunk driving accidents in 2020.

On average, they said there were more than 10,000 drunk driving deaths each year from 2016 to 2020 nationwide.

Cpt. Tim Suber with Spartanburg PD said the city has had eight drunk driving fatalities in 2022 but five of them have been since October.

Officers want to remind drivers that buzzed driving is drunk driving and they emphasize the importance of having a designated driver.