(WSPA) – Whether in Spartanburg or Pickens, Anderson or Greenville, the Upstate has an Independence Day celebration for you!

Spartanburg is holding their annual Red, White, and Boom event on July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Barnet Park. Food, activities and live music courtesy of the Spartanburg Jazz Ensemble and Steel Toe Stiletto will precede a fireworks display.

First Baptist North Spartanburg is hosting Fireworks at First on July 2. Food, sweets and inflatables will open at 7 p.m. before the firework show starts after sunset.

Clemson MBA Fireworks on the Fourth will be held at Unity Park in Greenville from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fluor Field and the Greenville Drive will host Military Appreciation Day alongside Independence Day celebrations. Fans will enjoy a live performance from the Greenville Symphony as vintage WWII warbirds flyover the stadium and more. Tickets are available at the Main Street Box Office or online.

Pickens County is hosting an Independence Day Spectacular on Saturday, with Donald Trump’s rally apart of a full day of events. The schedule for the day is as follows:

8:00 a.m. – Pickens Historic Hampton House 5K Run/Walk

– Pickens Historic Hampton House 5K Run/Walk 9:00 a.m. – Gates Will Open for Donald J. Trump Campaign Event on Main Street

– Gates Will Open for Donald J. Trump Campaign Event on Main Street 11:30 a.m. – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks

– Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks 1:00 p.m. – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

– 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks 3:00 p.m. – Independence Day Spectacular Kicks Off in front of the Pickens Amphitheater

– Independence Day Spectacular Kicks Off in front of the Pickens Amphitheater 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Carolina Highway Band

– Carolina Highway Band 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Boggs Brothers Band

– Boggs Brothers Band 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Splitshot

– Splitshot Dusk – Fireworks – From Bruce Field

Anderson County’s festivities kick off with the Fourth of July Celebration at 10 a.m. at Lake Hartwell. Food trucks and live music from the Bennett Brothers will anchor the event before fireworks start at 9 p.m. Food trucks and vendors on-site will include BLVD Concessions, Rad Dad’s BBQ Catering, Mac Attack, Sonny’s Grill on Main Food Truck, Rolito’s Tacos & More, and The Nomadik Few. Jorge Valendzuela will open the live music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by Rhonda Funk until 5 p.m. and the Bennett Brothers until the firework show.

Mineral Springs Park in Anderson is also hosting an event from 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Simpsonville Simply Freedom Fest is scheduled for July 2 at 6 p.m. at Heritage Park’s CCNB Amphitheatre. Gates open to food and live music at 5:30.

Fountain Inn is holding their Fourth of July Spectacular on July 1 beginning at 6 p.m. Main Street will play home to live music, food and beverages, and entertainment such as laser tag and foam parties all before a firework show at dusk.

