BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Buncombe County.

The National Park Service said the crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on the parkway near mile marker 358, just south of Mount Mitchell.

The motorcyclist, identified as 71-year-old William Dashiell of Indianapolis, Indiana, died from his injuries at the scene.

Witnesses from Dashiell’s riding party told rangers that Dashiell was rounding a sharp turn on his trike motorcycle when he ran off the road into a wooded area, coming to a stop about 20 feet off of the roadway in a culvert.

National Park Service rangers, along with the Reems Creek Fire Department, responded to the crash.