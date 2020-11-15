Infant found dead after Haywood Co. fire, deputies say

by: WSPA Staff

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – An infant was found dead Sunday morning after a fire broke out at a residence, the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, emergency personnel responded to a report of a fire around 3:48 a.m. Sunday morning at 54 McCracken Road in the North Hominy/Canton area.

Upon arrival, a three-month old male infant was found dead inside the residence. Three others, including a three-year-old boy made it out of the home and were uninjured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

