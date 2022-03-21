GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – It can cause a sense of panic when prices at the pump, the grocery store and other places you need to buy necessities, begin to rise. Will they return to a normal or lower price?

7News went to Michael Giordano at Williams Wealth Management for answers.

Giordano said most importantly don’t panic.

Change isn’t always easy, especially when it impacts your weekly or daily life but the federal government is working to regulate inflation.

Giordano said looking for discounts on groceries, gas or other items can be helpful and saving on those necessities can make a big impact.

“It’s not a good idea to stockpile or dump all your investments,” Giordano said, but saving can help and so can a financial advisor.