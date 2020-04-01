Ingles to hire over 5,000 more associates, pay ‘appreciation bonus’

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Ingles is planning to hire over 5,000 more associates and will pay an “appreciation bonus” to employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Asheville-based supermarket chain also announced plans to implement a paid two-week COVID-19 leave program for employees who test positive for the virus.

“During the COVID-19 crisis, the safety of our customer and our associates is our highest priority,” said Ingles Markets chairman Robert P. Ingle, II. “We understand our important role in providing food, medicine and other products to our customers. We are incredibly proud of how our associates have stepped up to the challenge to serve our local communities during this difficult time.”

The company said they will provide a one-time bonus payment of $300 to full-time employees and $150 to part time employees who were hired before March 1. Ingles said the bonus payments will total over $5 million.

“Our hard-working associates are truly heroes. We are proud of their dedication and support during this unprecedented time,” said Ingle.

Ingles operates 198 supermarkets in six states in the southeastern United States.