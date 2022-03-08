SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Ingram Micro announced Tuesday plans to expand operations in Spartanburg County by investing $37 million in creating 203 new jobs.

Labeling Boxes (Source: Ingram Micro)

Ingram Micro is a leading provider of global technology and supply chain services located at 6670 Highway 221 in Roebuck.

The company’s expansion in Spartanburg County will include a new regional fulfillment center to serve customers in the Southeast.

“Ingram Micro is pleased to continue to invest in the state of South Carolina with a new advanced fulfillment center to further serve our customers in the region and play an important role in helping keep the global supply chain moving,” Ingram Micro Executive Director of Global Real Estate Marianne Zeller said.

The center expects to ship approximately 2 million packages annually.

Anyone interested in working for Ingram Micro is asked to visit company’s careers page.