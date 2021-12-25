Inman-Campobello Water District issues boil water advisory on Christmas Day

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Inman-Campobello Water District has issued a boil water advisory on Christmas Day.

According to ICWD, there is a 12-inch water main break on Highway 176, south of Belcher Road. The affected areas are ICWD customers located south of the Hwy. 176 – John Dodd Road intersection are included in this boil water advisory. This includes the areas in and around Springfield Subdivision, Commerce Point Drive, Monks Grove Church Road, Willowood Drive, and Fairforest Road.

Due to this break, ICWD customers are advised to boil water vigorously for 1 minute, prior to using the water for drinking or cooking. Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

The affected water main is in the process of being repaired, ICWD said. Once repaired, the affected area will be thoroughly flushed and tested to assure that no contamination has occurred.

Officials said there has been no known contamination of the water system in this area. However, ICWD is taking precautionary measures until test results can be reviewed by letting people know to boil their water.

Inman-Campobello Water District is working to correct the problem as quickly as possible, and will notify its customers when the boil water advisory is removed, ICWD said.

This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.