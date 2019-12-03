Inman car theft suspects connected to Boiling Springs ‘porch pirates,’ deputies say

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say suspects wanted in connection package thefts in Boiling Springs are also suspected in the theft of a car from a gas station in Inman.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man’s car was stolen from the parking lot of the Circle K on Asheville Highway near Inman around 3:00am on November 27.

The victim told deputies that he left his car running and unlocked when he went inside the convenience store to buy items before work and when he came out the car had been stolen, according to the report.

Deputies said the victim remembered seeing two women in a while SUV parked near his car.

The sheriff’s office said surveillance video shows the two woman appear to be the same suspects wanted in connection with the theft of packages from porches in a Boiling Springs subdivision.

At least three packages were taken from homes in the Glen Lake subdivision around 3:00pm on November 27 by suspects in a white Cadillac SUV, deputies said.

Deputies say that SUV had been stolen from Greenville County but was found behind First Church of the Nazarene on Asheville Highway on November 29.

In addition, deputies said the video showed a man with the two women.

The stolen car, a four-door Saturn with South Carolina license plate MWQ266, has not yet been found.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Investigator Nathan Cole at 854-503-4600 or email ncole@spartanburgcounty.org or call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.