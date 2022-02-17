Inman community, state agencies step in following closure of Oakridge Community Care Homes

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A city with less than 3,000 people is living up to its motto.

“If you go down the street our mural says small town, big heart and we all live that mantra everyday,” said April Gibson, planning director for the City of Inman.

Dozens of seniors are now displaced because of a criminal investigation at two Oakridge Community Care Homes. In response, Inman residents and surrounding Upstate community members are coming together to help during a time in need.

“We are trying to give a little bit and try to inspire some others to give what they can,” said Jason and Danielle Bozard, community members who donated items for the displaced seniors.

“They are in the process of placing the adults out of there,” said Gibson. “It’s not going as fast as they would like it to be because they have to find places for them.”

The assisted-living facilities were deemed unlivable following the Attorney General’s investigation into the facility’s owner, Darryl Mast.

According to investigators, Mast is accused of neglecting vulnerable adults and numerous other allegations; not to mention the countless health and safety violations that have accrued through DHEC. Some of which date as far back as 2016.

As a result, the care center’s residents were forced to move out and leave many of their belongings behind.

“Hopefully these people can get out of here as quickly as possible and get another hand,” said Jason Bozard. “I have seen how not caring properly for people can cause later problems. So, hopefully these people will get in the right hands.”

The recent investigation drew attention from state agencies.

“When we found out about it, the issues through the attorney general’s office, DSS, along with some other state agencies, along with the attorney general’s office, got together to preplan to figure out what the next steps were going to be for the 37 adults that are living at the Oakridge Community Care Center,” said Michael Leach, director of South Carolina’s Department of Social Services.

Leach said their work will not stop until every adult is properly cared for.

“It’s a tremendous amount of work, including the support that you have to give each individual to explain and clarify what is happening and why this is going on and that we are here for you to support you long-term.”

The City of Inman is accepting donations of non-perishable food, white bed sheets, clothing, and other items for the adults until they are placed in their new care facilities. The city’s planning director told 7 NEWS that items can be dropped off at City Hall until Friday morning.

According to the Department of Social Services, if you suspect abuse, neglect, or exploitation of adults, call 1-888-CARE4US (1-888-227-3487) or click here to make a report online.