Inman, S.C. (WSPA) – Organizers at Springs of Grace Lutheran Church in Inman are constantly preparing to help those in need when disaster strikes.

This Saturday, June 17, the church will host a hotdog cookout with live music raising funds for Lutheran Disaster Relief.

To donate now supporters can use cash app on Facebook

The event is sponsored by Thrivent who has agreed to match the funds that are contributed.

Lutheran Disaster Response shares God’s hope, healing and renewal with people whose lives have been disrupted by disasters domestically and globally as well.

Pastor Hobby Outten said when the dust settles, this organization stays and assists those in need.

The group has helped with disasters like the tornadoes in Nichols, support for flooding in Columbia, Mary’s House thrift store, Project REST, backpacks for kids and Hunters for Hungry.