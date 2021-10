SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One man was pronounced dead Sunday, a week after being involved in a collision in Inman.

According to a release from the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, 35-year-old Jacob Angelo Monico Jr. of Inman, died Sunday night.

Monico Jr. was involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of McSwain Rd. and Jolly Rd. in Inman Sunday, October 17.

The incident remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.