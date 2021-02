TRANSYLVANIA CO., NC (WSPA) – Investigators have charged an inmate at the Transylvania County Detention Center after a nurse was assaulted.

According to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the assault happened on February 9.

32-year-old James Hensley was charged with Assault by Strangulation and Assault With a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill.

The SBI said the nurse was treated at a hospital and has since been released.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the SBI.