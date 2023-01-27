LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An inmate at the Laurens County Detention Center is accused of trying to strangle a detention officer.

22-year-old Isaac Isaiah Miller of Clinton is charged with attempted murder and carrying of a weapon by an inmate.

According to warrants from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Miller turned a towel into a weapon and used it to wrap around the detention officer’s neck.

Miller then got control of the officer’s pepper spray, the warrant stated.

Miller is being held in the Laurens County Detention Center.