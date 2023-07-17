GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway in Greenwood County after an inmate was found deceased in her cell at the detention center.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office responded to the Greenwood County Detention Center Sunday around 6:02 p.m. in reference to the death.

Upon arrival, investigators learned that the inmate was discovered in her cell by staff members.

The inmate was identified by the coroner’s office as 30-year-old Jamie Lynne Tennyson, of Spartanburg.

The cause of death has not been released but no foul play has been suspected according to the coroner.

Tennyson’s death is being investigated by the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.