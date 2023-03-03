SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An inmate died Thursday afternoon after being found unresponsive at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, 42-year-old Forrest Edward Taylor III died around 1:20 p.m.

Taylor was found unresponsive and taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The coroner said that they did not see any unexplained injuries to Taylor.

Taylor’s cause of death is pending an autopsy and toxicology testing.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.