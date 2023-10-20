OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An inmate died Friday afternoon at the Oconee County Detention Center.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said paramedics and other officers were called to the detention center for a medical call shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were called to investigate the death.

The coroner said 62-year-old Victor James Dunaway went into cardiac arrest in his cell.

According to the coroner’s office, Dunaway’s death appears to be “medical in nature.”