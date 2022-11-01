SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An inmate at the Spartanburg County Detention Center died early Tuesday morning.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said they were called to the detention center on California Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

The coroner identified the inmate as 54-year-old Ronald Edward Watkins of Mill Spring, NC.

There’s no word yet on how Watkins died but the coroner said there were no signs of foul play.

Autopsy results are pending toxicology and microscopic analysis, according to the coroner.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating Watkins’ death.

Watkins was being held in the detention center following his arrest a week earlier in connection with a deadly DUI crash.

The crash, which happened on Highway 14 near Ford Lane the evening of October 25, killed 29-year-old Jamie Nicole Belue of Inman.