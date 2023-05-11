SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An inmate died early Thursday morning at Tyger River Correctional Institution in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, 60-year-old Peter Fred Hernandez died at the facility around 6:30 a.m.

An autopsy and toxicology analysis are scheduled for Friday.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and coroner’s office are investigating the death.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence for kidnapping and armed robbery in Spartanburg County in 1990.