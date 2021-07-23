Inmate dies in cell at Buncombe Co. Detention Facility

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – An inmate has died after he was found unresponsive in his cell Friday at the Buncombe County Detention Facility.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, a detention officer was conducting rounds when 68-year-old Robert Charles Austin was found unresponsive.

Detention officers and medical staff were called along with EMS.

The sheriff’s office said Austin was pronounced dead at the detention facility.

Deputies said Austin had been in custody since August 21, 2019.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will conduct an investigation into the death.