Inmate dies in cell at Cherokee Co. Detention Center

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – An inmate has died after they were found unresponsive in their cell at the Cherokee County Detention Center Wednesday.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, 58-year-old Louis Eugene Becker, Jr. of Blacksburg was found unresponsive in his cell in the C Max area at 7:25pm.

The coroner said Becker was found by a detention officer during a routine head count.

Emergency personnel were called to the detention center but Becker was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said.

An autopsy will be performed to determine Becker’s cause of death.

Another inmate died in the same area of the Cherokee County Detention Center in late September.

Autopsy results showed that inmate, 71-year-old Vicki Ronald Wooten, died from COVID-19.