Inmate dies in cell at Cherokee Co. Detention Center, coroner says

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – An inmate has died after they were found unresponsive in a cell at the Cherokee County Detention Center early Sunday morning.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, 71-year-old Vicki Ronald Wooten of Cowpens was found unresponsive in his cell in the C Max area of the detention center by a detention officer around 1:30am.

The coroner said Wooten was pronounced dead at the scene after EMS and the fire department responded.

An autopsy was performed Monday but the results are pending further tests, according to the coroner.