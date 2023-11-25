RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Officials apprehended an inmate who escaped from a Rutherford County detention center Saturday night.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched with other authorities to the prison camp on Ledbetter Road in Spindale in reference to an escaped inmate.

Law enforcement was advised that inmate Corey Lamont McMillian had escaped the facility by climbing the fence and was last seen somewhere in the area.

About 30 minutes into the search, officials located McMillian on Ryce Street and were able to take him back into custody without incident.

The Spindale Police Department, Rutherfordton Police Department, Forest City Police Department, and NC State Highway Patrol assisted in the search for McMillian.