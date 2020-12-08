Inmate escapes during doctor’s office visit in Greenwood Co., deputies say

GREENWOOD CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenwood County are looking for an inmate who escaped during a visit to a doctor’s office.

According to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, Raheem Markevious Lukie escaped from an officer while being taken for treatment at an office on Gregor Mendel Circle around 3:30pm.

Lukie is 5’2″ tall and weighs 120 pounds and was wearing an orange two-piece jumpsuit with his hands cuffed to a belly restraint and orange flip flops.

Lukie’s last known address is on Osbourne Street in Greenwood.

Lukie was being held on charges of Kidnapping, Conspiracy, Armed Robbery, and Assault & Battery, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies are currently searching the area for Lukie with K-9’s and bloodhounds.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office at 864-942-8600.

The sheriff’s office said if you see Lukie, do not approach and call 911.