GREENWOOD CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenwood County are searching for a man who they said escaped from the detention center after an overnight arrest.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Travis Leon Boyd was arrested on charges of Burglary and Assault and Battery overnight.

The sheriff’s office said Boyd escaped from the Greenwood County Detention Center around 3:45 p.m. and was last seen on Edgefield Street headed south in an orange jumpsuit.

Deputies said Boyd’s clothing may have changed. He is 6’2″ tall and weighs 255 pounds, investigators sai

Anyone with information on Boyd’s location is asked to call the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office at 864-942-8632 or 911.