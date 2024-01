SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead Tuesday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the death took place around 12:30 p.m. at the Tyger River Correctional Institution located in Enoree.

The identity of the inmate nor the cause of death have been released.

7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.