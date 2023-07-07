GREENWOOD County, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was found dead in his cell at the Greenwood County Detention Center on Friday.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said it was called to the jail shortly after noon Friday after staff at the detention center discovered James Carter III dead in his cell.

Carter was arrested Wednesday evening on charges of burglary, armed robbery and assault and battery. The coroner’s office said there is no foul play suspected in his death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, and the death is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.