Inmate found unresponsive in WNC jail

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – During a check of inmates at the McDowell County Detention Center 26-year-old Jose Jovanny Camarena was found unresponsive.

Camarena was being held at the McDowell County Detention Center after being arrested on Monday for an outstanding warrant for second-degree murder.



Jail staff found Camarena unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning and immediately began administering life-saving measures.

Camarena was transported by ambulance to the McDowell Hospital where he was declared dead.



Per request of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate Camarena’s death. The investigation is ongoing at this time.