SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office offered 7NEWS an exclusive look behind the scenes at Operation Rolling Thunder.

The operation, which aimed both to enforce traffic laws and to crack down on various crimes, ran from Monday through Thursday night on Interstates 85 and 26 in Spartanburg County.

This year’s campaign was coordinated by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and was executed by the 10 following agencies:

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

The Department of Homeland Security

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office

The South Carolina Highway Patrol

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division

The South Carolina State Transport Police

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

The Gaffney Police Department

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

Law enforcement officers from the assisting agencies pulled over cars seen committing traffic violations. Those cars were then sometimes searched.

In the past, Operation Rolling Thunder has led to the arrest of wanted fugitives, the confiscation of drugs and weapons and the recovery of stolen property.

“It’s great that we’re obviously getting people’s property back and getting these guns off the street,” Corporal Peter Miller, a Spartanburg County deputy said. “I think there was a stolen vehicle recovered [Wednesday], a few stolen firearms that have been located.”

In total, officers stopped 686 passenger vehicles, 45 buses and 109 commercial motor vehicles.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said 20,000 fentanyl pills along with more than 200 pounds of cocaine were seized during the operation.