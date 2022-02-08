Interfaith Assistance Ministries asks for your help to feed and clothe Henderson County underserved during slow donation period

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hendersonville, N.C (WSPA)- Interfaith Assistance Ministries has partnered with 7NEWS Caring for the Carolinas for Operation Warmth.
Executive Director Elizabeth Moss said early in the year, donations can be lacking and it’s often a time when they are needed the most.
Cold weather can mean families in need are without warm clothing or resources to feed their family and pay bills.
Moss said your financial donations would be most helpful because it allows the nonprofit to buy food in large quantities for those in need through Mana foodbank and other resources.
There is also a drive through food bank on Tuesdays when hundreds of families show up to bring home food.
A new thrift store will open March 1 and the ministry is looking for gently used or new clothing to add to it.
Donate online or at their Hendersonville location 310 Freeman St.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store
living upstate