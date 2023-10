GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Intermittent and nighttime closures of Interstate 85 will start tonight in Greenville.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the I-85 southbound on-ramp at S.C. 14 (exit 56) will close for construction between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Drivers can merge onto I-85 during closures by using the on-ramp at Pelham Road (exit 54).

SCDOT is asking that drivers exercise caution while driving near the construction zone.